The Point

Books on the theme of HOME

Published August 31, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT
Book cover art

Home can mean different things to different people, but for some home is a safe haven and a comfort zone.
From novels to home décor, our experts share their book picks on the theme of "Home".
Jessica Rudden-Dube from the Cotuit Library and Kellie Porter from the Woods Hole library are our guests, Mindy Todd hosts.

Jessica's list:
The Tiny Kitchen Cookbook: Strategies and Recipes for Creating Amazing Meals in Small Spaces by Annie Mahle
Home in the World: A Memoir by Amartya Sen
Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and theologist and journalist Franz Alt
Home Made: A Story of Grief, Groceries, Showing Up, and What we Make When We Make Dinner by Liz Hauck
Home “A Peek-Through Picture Book by Patricia Heggerty and art by Britta Techentrup
Downton Shabby: One American’s Ultimate DIY Adventure Restoring His Family’s English Castle by Hopwood DePree
Feels Like Home: Relaxed Interiors for a Meaningful Life by Lauren Liess
Once Upon a Chef: 70 Quick Fix Dinners and 30 Luscious Weekend Recipes by Jennifer Segal
Fridge Love: Organize your Refridgerator for a Healthier, Happier Life by Kristen Hong
The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
