Books on the theme of HOME

Home can mean different things to different people, but for some home is a safe haven and a comfort zone.

From novels to home décor, our experts share their book picks on the theme of "Home".

Jessica Rudden-Dube from the Cotuit Library and Kellie Porter from the Woods Hole library are our guests, Mindy Todd hosts.

Jessica's list:

The Tiny Kitchen Cookbook: Strategies and Recipes for Creating Amazing Meals in Small Spaces by Annie Mahle

Home in the World: A Memoir by Amartya Sen

Our Only Home: A Climate Appeal to the World by His Holiness the Dalai Lama and theologist and journalist Franz Alt

Home Made: A Story of Grief, Groceries, Showing Up, and What we Make When We Make Dinner by Liz Hauck

Home “A Peek-Through Picture Book by Patricia Heggerty and art by Britta Techentrup

Downton Shabby: One American’s Ultimate DIY Adventure Restoring His Family’s English Castle by Hopwood DePree

Feels Like Home: Relaxed Interiors for a Meaningful Life by Lauren Liess

Once Upon a Chef: 70 Quick Fix Dinners and 30 Luscious Weekend Recipes by Jennifer Segal

Fridge Love: Organize your Refridgerator for a Healthier, Happier Life by Kristen Hong

(Other lists will be added soon! )