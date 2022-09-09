News Roundup: Breaking into the vault for ballots; lobster gets red-listed

This week: Barnstable's primary day election proved to be a little too secure, with the town's ballots locked away in a vault that would not open. But don't worry, voting happened, and we have the local results. And: will lobster be off the menu? The fishery gets red-listed for its impact on right whales.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff, Sam Houghton, and Jennette Barnes; George Brennan of the MV Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and CAI's Kathryn Eident with Statehouse Reporter Katie Lannon..

