The Point

Letting go of resentment

Published September 21, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT
IMG_1656.jpeg

On The Point, we sit down with our panel of behavioral health experts to talk about resentment, and strategies to let go of negative emotions. Some believe the act of holding a grudge is linked to reinforcing a sense of identity. A person with a grudge is a person who is wronged. Our panel of mental health experts discuss the manifestation of holding grudges. Dr. Marc Whaley, psychiatrist, Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, psychiatrist, and Jenny Putnam, social worker, join our host Mindy Todd.

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
