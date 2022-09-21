Letting go of resentment

On The Point, we sit down with our panel of behavioral health experts to talk about resentment, and strategies to let go of negative emotions. Some believe the act of holding a grudge is linked to reinforcing a sense of identity. A person with a grudge is a person who is wronged. Our panel of mental health experts discuss the manifestation of holding grudges. Dr. Marc Whaley, psychiatrist, Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, psychiatrist, and Jenny Putnam, social worker, join our host Mindy Todd.