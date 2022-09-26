The underwater sounds of a reef
With new advances in underwater recording devices and acoustic data processing, scientists can better understand the relationship between coral reef soundscapes, larval settlement, and local biodiversity. This underwater soundscape can be used to promote recruitment of healthy reef communities and track human impact on these reefs. We talk to Aran Mooney, an acoustician and scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution who uses underwater sounds to monitor coral health.
Mindy Todd hosts.