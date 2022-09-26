© 2021
The Point

The underwater sounds of a reef

Published September 26, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT
thumbnail_DSC_4843.jpeg
Daniel Hentz WHOI
/
Aran Mooney heading to the reef to study coral

With new advances in underwater recording devices and acoustic data processing, scientists can better understand the relationship between coral reef soundscapes, larval settlement, and local biodiversity. This underwater soundscape can be used to promote recruitment of healthy reef communities and track human impact on these reefs. We talk to Aran Mooney, an acoustician and scientist at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution who uses underwater sounds to monitor coral health.
Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
