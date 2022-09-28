© 2021
The Point

Books about cities

Published September 28, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT
Pages from "Small in the City"

On The Point's monthly books program, the topic is Cities. Our guests are Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis of Sturgis Library and Jessica Rudden-Dube, of Cotuit Library. Mindy Todd hosts.
Here is our list of books picks:

Jessica's list
City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert
The Lost Empire of Atlantis: History's Greatest Mystery Revealed, Gavin Menzies
The Search for Atlantis: A History of Plato's Ideal State -Dr. Stephen P. Kershaw
A City So Grand: The Rise of an American Metropolis, Boston 1850-1900- Stephen Puleo
Edinburgh: Mapping the City- Chris Fleet and Daniel MacCannell
City of Women- David Gillham
Small in the City- Sydney Smith
Mudlark: In Search of London's Past Along the River Thames- Lara Maiklem
Lunch in Paris: A Love Story, With Recipes- Elizabeth Bard
Dogtown: Death and Enchantment in a New England Ghost Town- Elyssa East
Atlas of Amazing Architecture: The Most Incredible Buildings You've Probably (Never) Heard Of- Peter Allen
Every Dog in the Neighborhood- Phillip C. Stead and Matthew Cordell

Gabrielle's list:
Trust by Hernan Diaz
Stories from the Tenants Downstairs by Sidik Fofana
Two Nights in Lisbon by Chris Pavone
Sassy Planet: A Queer Guide to 40 Cities by Harish Bhandari, David Dodge, and Nick Schiarizzi
The Ultimate Book of Cities written by Anne-Sophie Baumann and illustrated by Didier Balicevic
There There by Tommy Orange
Moth by Melody Razak
The Race Underground: Boston New York and the Incredible Rivalry that Build America's First Subway by Doug Most
The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
