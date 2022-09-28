Books about cities

On The Point's monthly books program, the topic is Cities. Our guests are Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis of Sturgis Library and Jessica Rudden-Dube, of Cotuit Library. Mindy Todd hosts.

Here is our list of books picks:

Jessica's list

City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert

The Lost Empire of Atlantis: History's Greatest Mystery Revealed, Gavin Menzies

The Search for Atlantis: A History of Plato's Ideal State -Dr. Stephen P. Kershaw

A City So Grand: The Rise of an American Metropolis, Boston 1850-1900- Stephen Puleo

Edinburgh: Mapping the City- Chris Fleet and Daniel MacCannell

City of Women- David Gillham

Small in the City- Sydney Smith

Mudlark: In Search of London's Past Along the River Thames- Lara Maiklem

Lunch in Paris: A Love Story, With Recipes- Elizabeth Bard

Dogtown: Death and Enchantment in a New England Ghost Town- Elyssa East

Atlas of Amazing Architecture: The Most Incredible Buildings You've Probably (Never) Heard Of- Peter Allen

Every Dog in the Neighborhood- Phillip C. Stead and Matthew Cordell

Gabrielle's list:

Trust by Hernan Diaz

Stories from the Tenants Downstairs by Sidik Fofana

Two Nights in Lisbon by Chris Pavone

Sassy Planet: A Queer Guide to 40 Cities by Harish Bhandari, David Dodge, and Nick Schiarizzi

The Ultimate Book of Cities written by Anne-Sophie Baumann and illustrated by Didier Balicevic

There There by Tommy Orange

Moth by Melody Razak

The Race Underground: Boston New York and the Incredible Rivalry that Build America's First Subway by Doug Most

