Books about cities

On The Point's monthly books program, the topic is Cities. Our guests are Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis of Sturgis Library and Jessica Rudden-Dube, of Cotuit Library. Mindy Todd hosts.
Here is our list of books picks:
Jessica's list
City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert
The Lost Empire of Atlantis: History's Greatest Mystery Revealed, Gavin Menzies
The Search for Atlantis: A History of Plato's Ideal State -Dr. Stephen P. Kershaw
A City So Grand: The Rise of an American Metropolis, Boston 1850-1900- Stephen Puleo
Edinburgh: Mapping the City- Chris Fleet and Daniel MacCannell
City of Women- David Gillham
Small in the City- Sydney Smith
Mudlark: In Search of London's Past Along the River Thames- Lara Maiklem
Lunch in Paris: A Love Story, With Recipes- Elizabeth Bard
Dogtown: Death and Enchantment in a New England Ghost Town- Elyssa East
Atlas of Amazing Architecture: The Most Incredible Buildings You've Probably (Never) Heard Of- Peter Allen
Every Dog in the Neighborhood- Phillip C. Stead and Matthew Cordell
Gabrielle's list:
Trust by Hernan Diaz
Stories from the Tenants Downstairs by Sidik Fofana
Two Nights in Lisbon by Chris Pavone
Sassy Planet: A Queer Guide to 40 Cities by Harish Bhandari, David Dodge, and Nick Schiarizzi
The Ultimate Book of Cities written by Anne-Sophie Baumann and illustrated by Didier Balicevic
There There by Tommy Orange
Moth by Melody Razak
The Race Underground: Boston New York and the Incredible Rivalry that Build America's First Subway by Doug Most
