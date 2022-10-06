© 2021
The Point

Ending bias

Published October 6, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT
Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 11.09.54 AM.png
Book cover art

On The Point, we discuss unintentional bias: what is it, why does it occur, and most importantly how can we move toward a place where bias is eliminated?
Joining us is Jessica Nordell, award-winning author and science writer known for blending rigorous science with compassionate humanity. Last year she published a book titled The End of Bias: A Beginning, How We Eliminate Unconscious Bias and Create A More Just World.  Mindy Todd hosts this interview.
In collaboration with No Place For Hate Falmouth and the Falmouth Jewish Congregation, Jessica Nordell is giving a talk Thursday October 13th at 7pm on Zoom and broadcast live on FCTV Public Channel 13
Register for this Zoom event

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd