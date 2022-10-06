Ending bias

On The Point, we discuss unintentional bias: what is it, why does it occur, and most importantly how can we move toward a place where bias is eliminated?

Joining us is Jessica Nordell, award-winning author and science writer known for blending rigorous science with compassionate humanity. Last year she published a book titled The End of Bias: A Beginning, How We Eliminate Unconscious Bias and Create A More Just World. Mindy Todd hosts this interview.

In collaboration with No Place For Hate Falmouth and the Falmouth Jewish Congregation, Jessica Nordell is giving a talk Thursday October 13th at 7pm on Zoom and broadcast live on FCTV Public Channel 13

Register for this Zoom event