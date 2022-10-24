News Roundup: Roads and homes at threat of flooding; MV and ACK start a new conversation

This week: What could two islands have in common? Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket open a conversation to find out. Also, a new report identifies 1,400 local buildings vulnerable to flooding in the next 30 years. And the Steamship Authority raises its rates, but islanders catch a break.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Sam Houghton; George Brennan of the MV Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light; Current; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

