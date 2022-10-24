© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Roads and homes at threat of flooding; MV and ACK start a new conversation

Published October 21, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
IMG_0022.jpeg
s Junker
/

This week: What could two islands have in common? Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket open a conversation to find out. Also, a new report identifies 1,400 local buildings vulnerable to flooding in the next 30 years. And the Steamship Authority raises its rates, but islanders catch a break.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Sam Houghton; George Brennan of the MV Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; Colin Hogan of the New Bedford Light; Current; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

Tags
The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker