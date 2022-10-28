© 2021
The Point

News Roundup: Ballot mistake in Dennis goes to court; endangered right whales continue decline

Published October 28, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT
Spiderweb hung with fog droplets along the side of the road.
S Junker
/
Nature supplied the Halloween decorations this week.

This week: What do you do when a ballot is printed wrong? The candidates for state representative in Barnstable are wrangling over that. Also: a new population estimate for endangered right whales shows continued decline. And local hospitals are keeping a close eye on a respiratory infection common in children.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI’s Sam Houghton and Jennette Barnes; Noah Asimow of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of The Provincetown Independent; CAI’s Kathryn Eident speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI’s Eve Zuckoff.

Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
