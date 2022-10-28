News Roundup: Ballot mistake in Dennis goes to court; endangered right whales continue decline

This week: What do you do when a ballot is printed wrong? The candidates for state representative in Barnstable are wrangling over that. Also: a new population estimate for endangered right whales shows continued decline. And local hospitals are keeping a close eye on a respiratory infection common in children.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI’s Sam Houghton and Jennette Barnes; Noah Asimow of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of The Provincetown Independent; CAI’s Kathryn Eident speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI’s Eve Zuckoff.

