News Roundup: Stakes rising for Pilgrim water dump; MV heist update

This week: Pilgrim Nuclear Plant owner Holtec continues to hold out the possibility of discharging radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. And a second suspect is arrested in the armed bank robbery on Martha’s Vineyard. Also: a tragic ending after a half-dozen pilot whales stranded in Eastham and rescuers struggled to save them.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI’s Jennette Barnes and Sam Houghton; Noah Asimow of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon, and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

