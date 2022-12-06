Art, landscape, and wildlife: a visit to Martha’s Vineyard on The Point

A live broadcast of The Point, from the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. We talk with Executive Director of the Museum Heather Seger about current exhibits and items in their collection.

Then Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, Chairwoman of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head/Aquinnah joins us to discuss her work on the local and national stage and the changing landscape of the Island.

We end the hour with Luanne Johnson, founder and Director of BioDiversity Works, to discuss their wildlife research and monitoring projects.