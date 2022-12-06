© 2022
The Point

Art, landscape, and wildlife: a visit to Martha’s Vineyard on The Point

Published December 6, 2022 at 11:48 AM EST
Heather Seger and Mindy Todd at the Martha's Vineyard museum

A live broadcast of The Point, from the Martha’s Vineyard Museum. We talk with Executive Director of the Museum Heather Seger about current exhibits and items in their collection.
Then Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, Chairwoman of the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head/Aquinnah joins us to discuss her work on the local and national stage and the changing landscape of the Island.
We end the hour with Luanne Johnson, founder and Director of BioDiversity Works, to discuss their wildlife research and monitoring projects.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
