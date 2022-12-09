News Roundup: Pilgrim Nuclear issues may be headed to the courtroom; doc sues Cape Cod Hospital

This week: The owner of the Pilgrim Nuclear plant gets a reprimand from the Feds. A cardiologist is suing Cape Cod Healthcare, saying he was fired for blowing the whistle on dangerous medical shortcuts. And: we take a trip to a Vermont shooting range with members of the Massachusetts National Guard.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; George Brennan of the MV Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

