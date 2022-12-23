© 2022
The Point

News Roundup: Offshore wind contract re-do; Twin Brooks hearing garners public comment

By Steve Junker
Published December 23, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST
IMG_2329.jpeg
Sam Houghton
/
Nobska Beach flooded after the morning high tide as a powerful storm impacts the region.

This week: A major offshore wind company pulls out of its contracts. The Cape Cod Commission appears to be coming to terms with development at the Twin Brooks golf course. And more than $10 million dollars of federal funds could soon go to local housing initiatives.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; George Brennan of the MV Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; Anastasia Lennon of the New Bedford Light; and CAI's Sam Houghton.

The Point News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
