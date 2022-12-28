As 2022 comes to an end, we will discuss how people over the centuries have kept track of their years by writing in diaries or journals. An astonishing number of these diaries have been saved by the writers and then published. We’ll dive into the traditional journal, the journal as art, and the journal as featured in novels.

Guests on the program are Jill Erickson and Gabrielle Faria-Kalkanis, Mindy Todd hosts.

Our list of titles:

Jill's Picks:

Diary of a Worm by Doreen Cronin, illustrations by Harry Bliss

Dracula by Bram Stoker

A Book of Ones Own: people and their Diaries, by Thomas Mallon

Ongoingness: the End of a Diary by Sarah Manguso

More titles will be posted soon!

