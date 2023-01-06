News Roundup: New DA, sheriffs, and Gov; state COVID uptick has local officials watchful

This week: a new district attorney for the Cape and Islands; new sheriffs for Bristol and Barnstable Counties; and a new governor — the first week of 2023 gets going with plenty of action! And: local schools and health officials are watching carefully the uptick in COVID around the state.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes, Eve Zuckoff, and Sam Houghton; George Brennan of the MV Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and Rich Maclone, sportswriter for the Enterprise newspapers.