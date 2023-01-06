© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
The Point

News Roundup: New DA, sheriffs, and Gov; state COVID uptick has local officials watchful

By Steve Junker
Published January 6, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST
IMG_5332.jpeg
S Junker
/
Waves in Woods Hole's Great Harbor

This week: a new district attorney for the Cape and Islands; new sheriffs for Bristol and Barnstable Counties; and a new governor — the first week of 2023 gets going with plenty of action! And: local schools and health officials are watching carefully the uptick in COVID around the state.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes, Eve Zuckoff, and Sam Houghton; George Brennan of the MV Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and Rich Maclone, sportswriter for the Enterprise newspapers.

The Point News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
