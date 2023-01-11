On The Point, we talk with patients, activists and state legislators about next steps for access to Medical Aid in Dying. Last month the state supreme judicial court ruled the state constitution does not protect what justices termed “physician-assisted suicide.” Yet in May a Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll found 77 percent of respondents favored a right-to-die law.

Guests on the program:

Dr. Roger Kligler, retired physician

State Senator Joanne Comerford (Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester)

State Senator Susan Moran (Plymouth and Barnstable)

Valerie Lovelace, Executive Director of Maine Death with Dignity

Mindy Todd hosts.

Here is a Link to Compassion and Choices website for more information on medical aid in dying.

