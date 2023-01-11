© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Medical aid in dying

By Mindy Todd
Published January 11, 2023 at 11:38 AM EST
IMG_1512.JPG
CAI
/

On The Point, we talk with patients, activists and state legislators about next steps for access to Medical Aid in Dying. Last month the state supreme judicial court ruled the state constitution does not protect what justices termed “physician-assisted suicide.” Yet in May a Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll found 77 percent of respondents favored a right-to-die law.
Guests on the program:
Dr. Roger Kligler, retired physician
State Senator Joanne Comerford (Hampshire, Franklin and Worcester)
State Senator Susan Moran (Plymouth and Barnstable)
Valerie Lovelace, Executive Director of Maine Death with Dignity
Mindy Todd hosts.
Here is a Link to Compassion and Choices website for more information on medical aid in dying.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd