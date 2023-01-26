Holocaust Remembrance

January 27th is Holocaust Memorial Day. The day is marked internationally to remember the six million Jews murdered during the Holocaust, alongside the millions of other people killed under the Nazi persecution of other groups. And it’s a day to remember those killed in more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur. January 27th was selected as Holocaust Memorial Day because it marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp in 1945. That was 78 years ago. As time passes those who survived the Holocaust will no longer be with us. Preserving their first person accounts, and their reflections on how surviving shaped their identity and lives becomes essential to honor their lives and to prevent future atrocities. Today we hear stories of those who survived the holocaust, both in their own words and from their families. And we discuss how to a day to remember those killed in more recent genocides , and relevant into the future.

Joining us:

Pamela Rothstein, Director of Lifelong Learning at the Falmouth Jewish Congregation

Jeff Oppenheim, son of Holocaust survivor Ruth Oppenheim

Claudia Cameron, daughter of Ruth Oppenheim

Ariel Burger, Orthodox rabbi, teacher, artist and author of Witness: Lessons from Elie Wiesel’s Classroom.

Yaakov Cohn, member of the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center and a descendent of Holocaust survivors.

Here's a Link to his presentation titled - SUGIHARA VISAS HELPED MY PARENTS ESCAPE THE SHOAH: THE BACK STORY

