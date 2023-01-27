© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: new Cape bridges locations announced; water quality report shows decline

By Steve Junker
Published January 27, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST
IMG_5664.jpeg
S Junker
/
January morning on Eel Pond, Woods Hole

This week: Now we know where they’re going: the location of the new Cape bridges has been drawn on a map. Also, water quality across the region continues to decline — it’s not just an environmental worry, it’s also an economic issue. And say hello to the "Barnstable" ferry.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Julia Wells of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Sam Houghton.

Tags
The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker