News Roundup: new Cape bridges locations announced; water quality report shows decline

This week: Now we know where they’re going: the location of the new Cape bridges has been drawn on a map. Also, water quality across the region continues to decline — it’s not just an environmental worry, it’s also an economic issue. And say hello to the "Barnstable" ferry.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Julia Wells of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Sam Houghton.

