Electric power for the Cape and Islands

Electricity rates in Massachusetts are among the highest in the nation: this comes at a time when we’re transitioning to home electric heat pumps and electric vehicles. On The Point, we talk about why our rates are so high, and if wind and solar will lower the cost. We also discuss how to think about the cost of electricity when considering changes to how we power our cars and heat our homes.

Guests on the program are:

Larry Chretien, Executive Director at Green Energy Alliance

Anna Vanderspek, Electric Vehicle Program Director at the Green Energy Consumers Alliance

Mindy Todd hosts.

Information about Heat Pumps

Heat Pump Rebates

State and Federal Electric Vehicle Funding programs

Drive Green

