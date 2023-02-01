© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Electric power for the Cape and Islands

By Mindy Todd
Published February 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST
IMG_3952.jpeg

Electricity rates in Massachusetts are among the highest in the nation: this comes at a time when we’re transitioning to home electric heat pumps and electric vehicles. On The Point, we talk about why our rates are so high, and if wind and solar will lower the cost. We also discuss how to think about the cost of electricity when considering changes to how we power our cars and heat our homes.
Guests on the program are:
Larry Chretien, Executive Director at Green Energy Alliance
Anna Vanderspek, Electric Vehicle Program Director at the Green Energy Consumers Alliance
Mindy Todd hosts.
Information about Heat Pumps
Heat Pump Rebates
State and Federal Electric Vehicle Funding programs
Drive Green

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd