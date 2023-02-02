A day of rest and reflection: observing the Sabbath

In many religious communities the Sabbath is a day set aside for rest and worship. At one time the tradition of observing the Sabbath was so widespread many stores and businesses closed on the Christian Sabbath, Sunday. On The Point, we talk with a roundtable of religious leaders about the history of the Sabbath, how it’s meaning has evolved and why it’s become so difficult for all of us to set aside time for rest and reflection. With us:

Rabbi Caryn Broitman from the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center

Martin Benz, Outreach coordinator at the Islamic Society of Southeastern Massachusetts

Rev. William Mebane from St. Barnabas in Falmouth

Pastor Jacky Johnson from The Rock Ministries in Hyannis

Mindy Todd hoasts.

