© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

A day of rest and reflection: observing the Sabbath

By Mindy Todd
Published February 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST
IMG_4275.jpeg
J. Junker
/
Pastor Jacky Johnson, Mindy Todd, Rabbi Caryn Broitman, Rev. William Mebane (Martin Benz joined on video call)

In many religious communities the Sabbath is a day set aside for rest and worship. At one time the tradition of observing the Sabbath was so widespread many stores and businesses closed on the Christian Sabbath, Sunday. On The Point, we talk with a roundtable of religious leaders about the history of the Sabbath, how it’s meaning has evolved and why it’s become so difficult for all of us to set aside time for rest and reflection. With us:
Rabbi Caryn Broitman from the Martha’s Vineyard Hebrew Center
Martin Benz, Outreach coordinator at the Islamic Society of Southeastern Massachusetts
Rev. William Mebane from St. Barnabas in Falmouth
Pastor Jacky Johnson from The Rock Ministries in Hyannis
Mindy Todd hoasts.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd