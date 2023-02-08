According to the FDA food prices this past year rose nearly 10 percent. This comes at a time when the cost of housing, electricity, and heat are also at record highs and COVID era SNAP benefits are set to expire in March. On The Point, we talk with local food pantries about food insecurity in our region, and steps we should take to ensure everyone in our community has access to plentiful, nutritious food.

With us-

Rebecca Haag, Executive Director of Island Grown Initiative which includes the Island Food Pantry on Martha’s Vineyard

Christine Menard, Executive Director of The Family Pantry of Cape Cod

Kerin Delaney, Executive Director of the Falmouth Service Center