© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Food insecurity

By Mindy Todd
Published February 8, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST
Screenshot 2023-02-08 at 12.12.40 PM.png
igimv.org
/
Inside the Island Grown Food Pantry on Martha's Vineyard

According to the FDA food prices this past year rose nearly 10 percent. This comes at a time when the cost of housing, electricity, and heat are also at record highs and COVID era SNAP benefits are set to expire in March. On The Point, we talk with local food pantries about food insecurity in our region, and steps we should take to ensure everyone in our community has access to plentiful, nutritious food.
With us-
Rebecca Haag, Executive Director of Island Grown Initiative which includes the Island Food Pantry on Martha’s Vineyard
Christine Menard, Executive Director of The Family Pantry of Cape Cod
Kerin Delaney, Executive Director of the Falmouth Service Center

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd