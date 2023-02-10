News Roundup: Housing shortage hits local school districts; Wampanoag election on Sunday

This week: What’s a school district to do when it can’t pay its staff enough to live nearby? Provincetown and now Nantucket are facing that problem. And: a neighborhood at the foot of the Sagamore Bridge finds itself in the path of progress. Also, members of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe gather to vote this weekend.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes; Brooke Kushwaha of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.