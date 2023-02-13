Birds have long fascinated humans. We marveled at their ability to fly; in fact the first flying machines humans created emulated their flapping wings. Flying is only one example of the many extraordinary behaviors, adaptations and the intelligence of the species.

Jennifer Ackerman's book The Genius of Birds brought to light the deep and varied intelligence of birds. She’s now published another fascinating book highlighting recent scientific research that is dramatically shifting our understanding of birds. The book is The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play Parent and Think. Mindy Todd hosts this interview.