© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

The bird way

By Mindy Todd
Published February 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST
Screenshot 2023-02-13 at 10.45.45 AM.png
Book cover art

Birds have long fascinated humans. We marveled at their ability to fly; in fact the first flying machines humans created emulated their flapping wings. Flying is only one example of the many extraordinary behaviors, adaptations and the intelligence of the species.
Jennifer Ackerman's book The Genius of Birds brought to light the deep and varied intelligence of birds. She’s now published another fascinating book highlighting recent scientific research that is dramatically shifting our understanding of birds. The book is The Bird Way: A New Look at How Birds Talk, Work, Play Parent and Think. Mindy Todd hosts this interview.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd