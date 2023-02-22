© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Art house cinema and independent film

By Mindy Todd
Published February 22, 2023 at 12:31 PM EST
Main-Theater-Inside-Page-960x600.jpg
nantucketdreamland
/

A lot has changed in how Hollywood movies are made, distributed and viewed since the start of the pandemic. Many movie theaters across the country are shuttering. Has independent and art- house film been impacted in similar ways? on The Point, we talk with people from several of our region’s art house cinemas about changes in the industry, and how to keep local venues open for independent film, theatre and other artistic endeavors.
Guests on the program are:
Alicia Carney, Executive Director of Nantucket Dreamland Film & Cultural Center
Eric Hart President of the Board of Directors, Cape Cinema Inc.
Anne Hubbell, Executive Director of the Provincetown Film Society
Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd