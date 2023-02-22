Art house cinema and independent film

A lot has changed in how Hollywood movies are made, distributed and viewed since the start of the pandemic. Many movie theaters across the country are shuttering. Has independent and art- house film been impacted in similar ways? on The Point, we talk with people from several of our region’s art house cinemas about changes in the industry, and how to keep local venues open for independent film, theatre and other artistic endeavors.

Guests on the program are:

Alicia Carney, Executive Director of Nantucket Dreamland Film & Cultural Center

Eric Hart President of the Board of Directors, Cape Cinema Inc.

Anne Hubbell, Executive Director of the Provincetown Film Society

Mindy Todd hosts.