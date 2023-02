In honor of Presidents’ Day, on The Point we discuss "First Ladies". Many wives of presidents have left a lasting impact on the country, advancing causes such as environmentalism, volunteerism, women’s rights, and literacy. We note how the role of First Lady has evolved over time.

Our guests are Van and Wendy Northcross, presidential history collectors. Wendy is also the executive director of the John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum. Mindy Todd hosts.