News Roundup: Locals reflect on Ukraine one year into war; Lyme vax trials halted

This week: Local people with connections to Ukraine mark one year since Russia invaded the country. Also, trials of a Lyme disease vaccine have been halted on both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. And we say goodbye to the Pioneer Array.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Patrick Flanary; Thomas Humphrey of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI’s Dan Tritle speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and Grace Ferguson of the New Bedford Light.

