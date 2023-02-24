© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Locals reflect on Ukraine one year into war; Lyme vax trials halted

By Steve Junker
Published February 24, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST
IMG_5711.jpeg
S Junker
/

This week: Local people with connections to Ukraine mark one year since Russia invaded the country. Also, trials of a Lyme disease vaccine have been halted on both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. And we say goodbye to the Pioneer Array.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff and Patrick Flanary; Thomas Humphrey of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI’s Dan Tritle speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and Grace Ferguson of the New Bedford Light.

Tags
The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker