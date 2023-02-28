© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Life after high school

By Mindy Todd
Published February 28, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST
P1010702.jpeg

Increasingly schools are being called upon to put students on a pathway for their post high school pursuits. What options are out there, how can schools help students find their niche and how early should students be thinking about a life long career? We discuss the balance between education and career development in schools.
Guests on The Point:
Ed Lambert Executive Director of the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education.
Career and College Pathways, MA Department of Education
Sara Ahern, Superintendent Barnstable Public Schools
Elizabeth Freedman, Principal Barnstable High School
Jack O’Malley, Career/Tech Ed Coordinator and Culinary Instructor, Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School
Dale Fornoff, Director of Guidance at Dennis Yarmouth
Carol Woodbury, Superintendent of Dennis Yarmouth Schools
Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd