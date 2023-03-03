News Roundup: Wing Island boardwalk coming up for a vote; eagle dies from rodenticide

This week: With a special town meeting coming next Monday, Brewster will have its say on the fate of a proposed boardwalk to Wing Island. Also, a petition entreating Holtec not to dump radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay now has more than a 130,000 signatures. And: a bald eagle, brought to the Cape for care, succumbs to rodent poison.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Lucas Thors of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; CAI's Patrick Flanary speaking with statehouse reporter Katie Lannan; Arthur Hirsch of the New Bedford Light; and CAI's Brian Engles.

