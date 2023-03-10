News Roundup: Mobile gambling arrives; Brewster denies boardwalk; Cape bridges in fed budget

This week: Beginning today, you can bet on sports on your phone in Massachusetts. Also, Brewster votes down a proposed boardwalk to Wing Island. And, Cape Cod's bridges replacement project gets a shoutout in the President’s proposed budget—but how much will it really mean?

We have those stories, and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Brooke Kushwaha of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Brian Engles.

