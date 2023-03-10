© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Mobile gambling arrives; Brewster denies boardwalk; Cape bridges in fed budget

By Steve Junker
Published March 10, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST
IMG_5868.jpeg
S Junker
/
The full moon this week made for some thrilling nighttime illumination

This week: Beginning today, you can bet on sports on your phone in Massachusetts. Also, Brewster votes down a proposed boardwalk to Wing Island. And, Cape Cod's bridges replacement project gets a shoutout in the President’s proposed budget—but how much will it really mean?

We have those stories, and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Eve Zuckoff; Brooke Kushwaha of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Brian Engles.

Tags
The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker