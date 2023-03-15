Eating disorders affect nearly 1 in 10 people worldwide. In a culture in which fat shaming and restrictive eating are prevalent, it can be easy for eating disorder behaviors to become normalized. Our panel of mental health experts discuss the signs and treatment options. Mindy Todd hosts.

Guests include:

Psychiatrist Marc Whaley

Psychiatrist Jonathan Schwartz

Social Worker Jenny Putnam

Psychologist Lauren Breithaupt with the Eating Disorder Clinical and Research Program Massachusetts General Hospital

—

TREATMENT RESOURCES: The National Eating Disorders Association’s screening tool designed to help people ages 13 and older determine if it’s time to seek help. US: National Eating Disorders Association

· The NEDA has a confidential, toll-free helpline at 800-931-2237 as well as an online click-to-chat service. For 24/7 crisis support, text “NEDA” to 741-741.

· The NEDA also has a list of online and free or low-cost resources. US: National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders

· ANAD runs a helpline at 888-375-7767 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. CT and provides links to support groups and treatment providers. Australia: National Eating Disorders Collaboration

· A call center at 800-334-673 and online chat run by the Butterfly Foundation is open 8 a.m. to midnight AET every day except public holidays.