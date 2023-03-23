On The Point, we discuss Dreams from a Planet in Peril, a new experimental art film by writer/director Lee Roscoe and filmmaker/producer Janet Murphy Robertson.

The action unfolds as a series of intense dreams in which the protagonist, a passionate environmentalist, witnesses the progressive destruction of the Earth and the underlying causes and consequences of this. She then confronts the perpetrators within the dream.

Mindy Todd hosts.

Screening at The Cape Cod Museum on Friday, March 31, 2:00-4:00 PM, free with paid Museum admission.

RSVP appreciated at www.CCMoA.org/upcoming-events

