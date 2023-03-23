© 2023
The Point

Dreams from a planet in peril

By Mindy Todd
Published March 23, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
On The Point, we discuss Dreams from a Planet in Peril, a new experimental art film by writer/director Lee Roscoe and filmmaker/producer Janet Murphy Robertson.
The action unfolds as a series of intense dreams in which the protagonist, a passionate environmentalist, witnesses the progressive destruction of the Earth and the underlying causes and consequences of this. She then confronts the perpetrators within the dream.
Mindy Todd hosts.
Screening at The Cape Cod Museum on Friday, March 31, 2:00-4:00 PM, free with paid Museum admission.
RSVP appreciated at www.CCMoA.org/upcoming-events

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
