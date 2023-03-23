The evidence has become undeniable: wildfires, droughts, species’ extinctions, melting ice caps and rising sea levels all testify to the fact that we’ve acted too slowly to meet the 1.5°C warming limit set out in the Paris Climate Accord. Though such bleak news washes over us daily, little guidance exists to help us manage its implications. In the face of such loss and despair, how do we remain engaged instead of tuning out? How do we continue to live? What is still worth doing? Is there reason for hope? On The Point we talk with Andrew Boyd author of I Want a Better Catastrophe: Navigating the Climate Crisis with Grief, Hope, and Gallows Humor,