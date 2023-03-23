© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Navigating the climate crisis

By Mindy Todd
Published March 23, 2023 at 12:19 PM EDT
Screenshot 2023-03-23 at 10.22.05 AM.png
andrewboyd.com
/
book cover art

The evidence has become undeniable: wildfires, droughts, species’ extinctions, melting ice caps and rising sea levels all testify to the fact that we’ve acted too slowly to meet the 1.5°C warming limit set out in the Paris Climate Accord. Though such bleak news washes over us daily, little guidance exists to help us manage its implications. In the face of such loss and despair, how do we remain engaged instead of tuning out? How do we continue to live? What is still worth doing? Is there reason for hope? On The Point we talk with Andrew Boyd author of I Want a Better Catastrophe: Navigating the Climate Crisis with Grief, Hope, and Gallows Humor,

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd