The Point

Engaging kids in reading and writing

By Mindy Todd
Published March 27, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT
One of the gifts of adolescence is imagination. Expressing imagination through storytelling is a wonderful way to enhance a child’s written and spoken language and writing skills. On The Point, we discuss a new book of "story starters", and hear kids read the stories the book inspired. And we talk with educators and librarians about books and activities to engage reading and writing in kids of all ages.
Guests on the program are:
T.M. Murphy and Mark Penta, creators of Story Starters
Valerie Arroyo, youth services librarian at the Falmouth Public Library.
Jessica Devin, former teacher and owner of The Brewster Book Store.
Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
