Engaging kids in reading and writing

One of the gifts of adolescence is imagination. Expressing imagination through storytelling is a wonderful way to enhance a child’s written and spoken language and writing skills. On The Point, we discuss a new book of "story starters", and hear kids read the stories the book inspired. And we talk with educators and librarians about books and activities to engage reading and writing in kids of all ages.

Guests on the program are:

T.M. Murphy and Mark Penta, creators of Story Starters

Valerie Arroyo, youth services librarian at the Falmouth Public Library.

Jessica Devin, former teacher and owner of The Brewster Book Store.

Mindy Todd hosts.