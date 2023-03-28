Civics education, and the history of New England Town Meetings

Dave Viera joins us live in The Point studio for a discussion about the history of New England Town Meetings and why the tradition endures.

We then talk with Monomoy’s Eighth Grade Civics teacher John Dickson, awarded American Civic Education Teacher of the Year in 2014. What is civics education, how has the curriculum changed in Massachusetts since 2018 and what are some of the most engaging civics projects undertaken by his students? Mindy Todd hosts.