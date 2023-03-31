News Roundup: Will Pilgrim get a permit to release its radioactive water?; new details about Sagamore bridge connections

This week: The owner of the Pilgrim Nuclear Plant says it is applying for a permit to dump radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. Also, we’ve got details on the new Sagamore bridge – where’s its likely to go, and how we’ll get on and off of it. And Massachusetts lobstermen gather in Hyannis for a trade show like no other.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes and Brian Engles; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

