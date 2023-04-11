Bird News in April
Spring is here and birds are very active. Birdsong is increasing as they look for mates and build nests. Osprey and many other migrants are back, and hummingbirds and orioles will be here before you know it. On The Point, Mark Faherty, wildlife biologist at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, has all the latest bird news. Mindy Todd hosts.
Mark updates us on a campaign to protect horseshoe crabs that would also benefit shorebirds, especially the endangered Red Knot species that depend on horseshoe crab eggs during their 9,000 mile spring migration journey.
Here's more information about the campaign to protect horseshoe crabs in Massachusetts:
Submit comments in support of the proposed regulatory changes to marine.fish@mass.gov before May 1st.
View the proposed regulations and upcoming dates and locations of public hearings.