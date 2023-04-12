© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

The intersection of science, art, nature and spirituality

By Mindy Todd
Published April 12, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT
zdgl6pcm1e3tp7zjs79r.jpg
Mark Adams
/
The Dawn of Native Time

The existential crisis of climate change can be overwhelming, and divisive. How can we use art, science and nature to help us bridge divides and move collectively toward solutions? On The Point, we talk first with Mark Adams, an artist who has worked as a geologist and cartographer for the Cape Cod National Seashore for two decades. He’s been named scientist/artist in residence at the Center for Coastal studies and was selected as the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod’s Artist of the Year. Later in the hour, cell biologist Ursula Goodenough joins us to discuss the science and wonder that underpins religious naturalism. Her book is The Sacred Depths of Nature.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd