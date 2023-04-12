The intersection of science, art, nature and spirituality

The existential crisis of climate change can be overwhelming, and divisive. How can we use art, science and nature to help us bridge divides and move collectively toward solutions? On The Point, we talk first with Mark Adams, an artist who has worked as a geologist and cartographer for the Cape Cod National Seashore for two decades. He’s been named scientist/artist in residence at the Center for Coastal studies and was selected as the Arts Foundation of Cape Cod’s Artist of the Year. Later in the hour, cell biologist Ursula Goodenough joins us to discuss the science and wonder that underpins religious naturalism. Her book is The Sacred Depths of Nature.