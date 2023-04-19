© 2023
The Point

Borderline personality disorder

By Mindy Todd
Published April 19, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT
Borderline personality disorder is a severe mental health condition that influences how people see themselves and how they interact with the world around them. On The Point, we discuss treatment, suspected causes, and how to manage triggers. We learn about how the development of skills (mindfulness, interpersonal effectiveness, emotion regulation, and distress tolerance) help individuals with BPD to get better.
Our mental health experts Psychiatrist Dr. Marc Whaley and social Worker Jenny Putnam are joined this month by psychiatrist Dr. Blaise Aguirre. He's internationally recognized for his work in treatment of mood and personality disorders in adolescents, and is the director of McLean hospital's 3East continuum which focuses on BPD treatment.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
