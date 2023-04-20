Supporting those in recovery

In recent years Barnstable County has had higher rates of opioid related overdose and alcohol impaired driving deaths than the state. The path to recovery is different for everyone: having access to a variety of programs and supports is essential. On The Point, we discuss some of the local organizations and programs here to help: free services providing supports such as relapse prevention, social events, job readiness/job search activities, and advocacy and recovery coaching. With us:

Joanne Wisniewski, President of the board of Pause A While, a Community Center for Recovery

Samantha Franco, Co-director at Recovery Without Walls

Alicia Conlin, Program Director at WellStrong, a fitness and wellness community for people in recovery from substance use disorder

Here's a link to Pier Recovery Center of Cape Cod, welcoming all people in recovery from substance use and those affected by substance use.

Mindy Todd hosts.