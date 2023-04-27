© 2023
The Point

STEM opportunities for young women

By Mindy Todd
Published April 27, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT
WHOI sea grant, girls in science program

Adolescent girls show as much engagement as boys in science, tech, engineering and math, but this changes significantly when they reach college age. We discuss why young women aren’t pursuing these fields and some of the local opportunities to keep girls and young women engaged in STEM.
With us-
Kimberly Ulmer Executive Director of Penikese Island Girls Science and Nature Camp.
Kendra Buresch, Penikese Island Educator and Science Coordinator for the Camp
Grace Simpkins, Woods Hole Sea Grant Marine Education Specialist and coordinator for The Girls in Science Fellowship summer program
Linda Deegan, Senior Scientist at Woodwell Climate Research Center and mentor to other women entering science field

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
