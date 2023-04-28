© 2023
The Point

News Roundup: EPA cites health hazards of a machine gun range; Truro house explosion

By Steve Junker
Published April 28, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT
mgr photo 3.jpeg
Elodie Reed
/
Pictured: Massachusetts Army National Guard members training on the M50 in Vermont, where they must now travel to get certified on the weapon. The Guard has proposed building a range on Cape Cod. Environmentalists have raised concerns.

This week: The Environmental Protection Agency says a proposed machine gun range could contaminate drinking water for hundreds of thousands of the Cape’s year-round residents. It’s a finding that could stop the controversial project. And in Truro, a strange and terrifying thing happened — a house exploded in the middle of the night.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Ryan Bray of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Brian Engles.

