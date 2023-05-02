© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

A modern day high seas adventure

By Mindy Todd
Published May 2, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT
Screenshot 2023-05-02 at 10.58.52 AM.png
wikimedia commons
/

A maritime adventure memoir follows a crew of misfits hired to sail a replica of an Eighteenth century warship five thousand miles from Newport RI to Hollywood. On The Point, we talk with Captain Richard Baily and crew member Will Sofrin, who chronicles the voyage in his book All Hands on Deck: A Modern Day High Seas Adventure to the Far Side of the World. Mindy Todd hosts.
Upcoming book talks:
May 9th at Hyannis Yacht Club
May 10th at the New Bedford Whaling Museum
July 6th at Wellfleet Library
June 21st Reunion at Jane Pickens Theatre in Newport, RI, a video presentation about All Hands On Deck

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd