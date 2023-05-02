A maritime adventure memoir follows a crew of misfits hired to sail a replica of an Eighteenth century warship five thousand miles from Newport RI to Hollywood. On The Point, we talk with Captain Richard Baily and crew member Will Sofrin, who chronicles the voyage in his book All Hands on Deck: A Modern Day High Seas Adventure to the Far Side of the World. Mindy Todd hosts.

