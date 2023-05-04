© 2023
The Point

DEI work in local Non Profits

By Mindy Todd
Published May 4, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT
Detail from Robin Joyce Miller's Peace and Harmony Poetry Poster

Many organizations, institutions and companies have issued statements about Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. But how does a statement translate into action? How does action translate into change? And what are the changes we’re hoping to achieve? On The Point, we speak with leaders in several Cape and Islands non profits to hear more about their DEI work, and the paths they’re taking to create meaningful change.
Joining us:
David Kuehn, Executive Director at Cotuit Center for the Arts
Robin Joyce Miller, Artist, Educator and Board Member at Cotuit Center for the Arts.
Kristin O’Malley, President and CEO at The Cape Cod Foundation
Lisa Guyon, Executive Director of WE CAN
Tara Vargas Wallace, Founder of Amplify People of Color on Cape Cod
Mindy Todd hosts.

The Point
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
