© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

News Roundup: Offshore wind, Blue Economy, and town meetings

By Steve Junker
Published May 5, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT
IMG_6537.jpeg
S Junker
/
Spring on Cape Cod comes heavy with mood: bright flowers and somber skies.

This week: The mayor of New Bedford wants the city to be a little more beautiful. Cape officials are leaning in to the Blue Economy. And: town meetings and town meetings and town meetings—it must be spring!

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Jennette Barnes ; Lucas Thors of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; CAI’s Patrick Flanary speaking with Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon; and CAI's Eve Zuckoff.

Tags
The Point News Roundup
Stay Connected
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker