The Point

Storytelling

By Mindy Todd
Published May 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT
Cape Symphony and The Moth team up to empower the art of storytelling through the lens of female voices. On The Point, we talk with Jung Ho Pak, artistic director and conductor of Cape Symphony, about the collaboration. Storytellers inspired by the colorful symphonic masterpiece Scheherazade by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, and featuring the Moth storyteller award-winning writer Wang Ping.
Later in the hour Bill Eville joins us to share his story coming into his own by coming home- his new memoir is Washed Ashore.

