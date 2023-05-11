© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Pathways to sobriety

By Mindy Todd
Published May 11, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT
IMG_6443.jpeg

There is no one size fits all approach for substance use disorder treatment. Finding the right path, and having supports to continue on the journey, is essential. On The Point. we discuss different pathways, and how community health centers have become hubs for addiction treatment services.
With us:
Dr. Ryan Golden- Medicine/Addiction Program Manager, Community Health Center
Daniel Rodrigues, Director of Substance Use Disorder and Outreach Programs, Duffy Health Center
Dawn White, Program Manager for Recovery Services, Outer Cape Health Services
Mindy Todd hosts.
Here's a link to A. A. Cape Cod Intergroup for recovery information and free services.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd