Pathways to sobriety

There is no one size fits all approach for substance use disorder treatment. Finding the right path, and having supports to continue on the journey, is essential. On The Point. we discuss different pathways, and how community health centers have become hubs for addiction treatment services.

With us:

Dr. Ryan Golden- Medicine/Addiction Program Manager, Community Health Center

Daniel Rodrigues, Director of Substance Use Disorder and Outreach Programs, Duffy Health Center

Dawn White, Program Manager for Recovery Services, Outer Cape Health Services

Mindy Todd hosts.

Here's a link to A. A. Cape Cod Intergroup for recovery information and free services.