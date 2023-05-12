A Busy Week in Local News

CAI's Jennette Barnes hosts a roundup of the week's top local news stories.

Stories include: the on-going discussion over a proposed machine gun range at Joint Base Cape Cod; efforts to find affordable housing on Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket; a move by the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe to save the herring population; Christmas Tree Shops in Sagamore and Falmouth closing after company files for bankruptcy; owners of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station want to discharge water into Cape Cod Bay; Sagamore Bridge re-opens to full traffic following construction; objections to criteria the Park Service is using to lease historic Dune Shacks in the Provincelands; wrestling with the high school budget on Martha's Vineyard; continued controversy over a new senior center in Chatham; Massachusetts legislature dealing with proposed state budget; Barnstable County offers support to people struggling with hoarding disorder; and a grim outlook for beech forest in Provincetown.

Guests include CAI's Eve Zuckoff, Patrick Flannery, and Brian Engles; Paul Benson of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of Nantucket Current; Ethan Genter of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; and CAI's statehouse correspondent Katie Lannan.