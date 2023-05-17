© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our tower on Nantucket is currently being worked on. Our signal on the island may be intermittent. We apologize for the inconvenience.
The Point

Suicide prevention and grief support

By Mindy Todd
Published May 17, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT
Screenshot 2023-05-17 at 11.09.20 AM.png
sharingkindness.or
/

While Massachusetts has a lower rate of suicide than many other states, there are pockets where suicide rates rise above the state average and the Cape and Islands is one of those pockets. On The Point, our panel of mental health experts discuss prevention efforts and where suicide survivors can turn for help.
With us: Psychiatrist Dr. Marc Whaley, Psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, Social Worker Jenny Putnam, and Dr. Kimberley Mead-Walters, Executive Director of Sharing Kindness, an organization providing suicide prevention, mental health education, and grief support programs on the Cape and Islands. Mindy Todd hots.

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd