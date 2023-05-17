Suicide prevention and grief support

While Massachusetts has a lower rate of suicide than many other states, there are pockets where suicide rates rise above the state average and the Cape and Islands is one of those pockets. On The Point, our panel of mental health experts discuss prevention efforts and where suicide survivors can turn for help.

With us: Psychiatrist Dr. Marc Whaley, Psychiatrist Dr. Jonathan Schwartz, Social Worker Jenny Putnam, and Dr. Kimberley Mead-Walters, Executive Director of Sharing Kindness, an organization providing suicide prevention, mental health education, and grief support programs on the Cape and Islands. Mindy Todd hots.

