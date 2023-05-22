Ticks and tick-borne disease

Is a warming climate changing tick behavior or their lifecycle? What is the prevalence of tickborne disease in our region and which ticks are carrying disease? On The Point, discuss these questions and how to reduce our risk of getting bitten by a tick.

Our guests:

Stephen Rich — Professor of microbiology at UMASS Amherst and the executive director of the newly established New England Center for Excellence in Vector Borne Diseases.

Larry Dapsis — Deer Tick Program Coordinator and Entomologist with Barnstable County