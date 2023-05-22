© 2023
The Point

Ticks and tick-borne disease

By Mindy Todd
Published May 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT
Center For Disease Control
/

Is a warming climate changing tick behavior or their lifecycle? What is the prevalence of tickborne disease in our region and which ticks are carrying disease? On The Point, discuss these questions and how to reduce our risk of getting bitten by a tick.
Our guests:
Stephen Rich — Professor of microbiology at UMASS Amherst and the executive director of the newly established New England Center for Excellence in Vector Borne Diseases.
Larry Dapsis — Deer Tick Program Coordinator and Entomologist with Barnstable County

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
