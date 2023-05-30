© 2023
The Point

Local opportunities and pathways into aviation

By Mindy Todd
Published May 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT
With the dearth of pilots, aviation is a career field rife with opportunity- but pathways into the field are different than a generation ago. We discuss aviation programs at 4 C’s and Bridgewater State and partnerships at regional airlines to train the next generation of mechanics and aviators.
With us:
Dan Wolf, Founder and Board Chair of Cape Air
Mike Farley, Chair of the Aviation program at Bridgewater State University.
Nathan Griffith, Faculty of the Aviation Maintenance Technology program at Cape Cod Community College
Mindy Todd hosts.

Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
