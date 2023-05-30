Local opportunities and pathways into aviation

With the dearth of pilots, aviation is a career field rife with opportunity- but pathways into the field are different than a generation ago. We discuss aviation programs at 4 C’s and Bridgewater State and partnerships at regional airlines to train the next generation of mechanics and aviators.

With us:

Dan Wolf, Founder and Board Chair of Cape Air

Mike Farley, Chair of the Aviation program at Bridgewater State University.

Nathan Griffith, Faculty of the Aviation Maintenance Technology program at Cape Cod Community College

Mindy Todd hosts.