© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Point

Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge

By Mindy Todd
Published June 1, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT
Friends of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge
/

On The Point, we take a virtual trip to the Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge south of Chatham. We discuss the different habitats, wildlife and research at the Refuge- plus how climate change is impacting the landscape through the lens of the film Explore Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge. The film will be screened June 24th at the Orpheum Theatre in Chatham
Joining us- Jan Crocker, producer of "Explore the Monomoy National Wildlife" presentation and the forthcoming film, No Refuge: Cape Cod's Coastal Crisis.
Tim Wood, editor of the Cape Cod Chronicle and writer and associate producer of the No Refuge film.
Edward Horowitz, President of the Friends of Monomoy

The Point
Stay Connected
Mindy Todd
Mindy Todd is the host and producer of The Point on WCAI which examines critical issues for Cape Cod and the Islands. She brings more than 30 years of experience in radio and television to WCAI.
See stories by Mindy Todd