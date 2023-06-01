On The Point, we take a virtual trip to the Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge south of Chatham. We discuss the different habitats, wildlife and research at the Refuge- plus how climate change is impacting the landscape through the lens of the film Explore Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge. The film will be screened June 24th at the Orpheum Theatre in Chatham

Joining us- Jan Crocker, producer of "Explore the Monomoy National Wildlife" presentation and the forthcoming film, No Refuge: Cape Cod's Coastal Crisis.

Tim Wood, editor of the Cape Cod Chronicle and writer and associate producer of the No Refuge film.

Edward Horowitz, President of the Friends of Monomoy

